In 2024, Neil Gilson set a world record when he crossed Lake Geneva in 22 hours and 9 minutes. Here with Chillon Castle in the background. (Archive) imago images/Westend61

A father swims across the ten largest lakes in Switzerland to raise awareness of the disease that changed his son's life from one day to the next.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Neil Gilson wants to be the first person to swim across the ten largest lakes in Switzerland.

His aim is to raise awareness of his son's rare disease and collect donations for affected children and their families.

If he succeeds, he will be in the Guinness Book of Records. Show more

When Neil Gilson gets into the water, he is not just fighting against the current, wind and cold. He fights for his son Jack - and for many children who, like him, suffer from "Pans" or "Pandas", a rare neuropsychiatric disorder. People with Pans or Pandas suffer from a wide range of symptoms, from mental health problems to behavioral changes and movement difficulties.

Gilson wants to be the first person to swim across the ten largest lakes in Switzerland. 370 kilometers, stage by stage, lake by lake. "Legend of the Lakes" is the name of the challenge - and it is as unpredictable as the lakes themselves. Unlike in the sea, there are no tides that can be calculated. Sudden storms, drops in temperature and currents make the waters into opponents with a headstrong character. "It's a huge mental and physical challenge, but I'm determined to overcome it to raise awareness of this disease," the 39-year-old from Devon in the south-west of England tells theGuardian.

Gilson has already completed two lakes: the 29-kilometre-long Lake Lugano and the 63-kilometre-long Lake Constance. In September, Lake Neuchâtel (37 kilometers, around ten hours of swimming) and Lake Biel (14 kilometers, around five hours) are on the agenda. He wants to complete the remaining six in 2026. It would be a record - but fame is secondary for Gilson.

Gilson crossed Lake Geneva - world record

Because he carries the story of his son Jack in his heart. At just 18 months old, he was diagnosed with Pandas after suffering from tonsillitis. "He went to bed a happy, healthy boy and woke up as someone we didn't recognize. He was gripped by aggression, OCD and intense anxiety, refusing to eat, not leaving the house and not even speaking. It was terrible," says Gilson.

It was a shock for his parents. Today, Jack is nine years old and is doing much better - but the memory of that time drives his father on. "I do this to give hope to other families who are still in the middle of this nightmare."

Gilson is familiar with extreme challenges. As a young man, he finished second in Great Britain in the 1500 meter freestyle, later turning to endurance swimming. In 2024, he set a world record when he crossed Lake Geneva in 22 hours and 9 minutes.

But what drives him now is more than sporting ambition. He has to be in top shape, but being mentally prepared is even more important. "I would say it's 30 percent physical fitness and 70 percent mental. I don't think that I can swim 70 km. I just think I'm going to swim, stroke by stroke. A drink every half hour, something to eat every hour - and then I keep going."

"Every stroke brings me closer to my goal"

As he swims, he repeats the names of his family members in his mind, almost like a mantra. Despite the picturesque backdrop, he often only sees the accompanying boat at his side. "Sometimes it seems meditative, sometimes just endless. But every turn brings me closer to my destination."

At home, Gilson runs a hotel with his family. He fits his training into his daily routine: swimming pool in the morning, gym in the evening - when the children are in bed. Plus training in the sea off North Devon. But the Swiss lakes are in a completely different league, he explains. "The cold can hit suddenly, like a wall. In places, ice-cold meltwater flows into the lake. It goes right through you."

With his challenge, Gilson is collecting donations for affected children and their families. He knows that many of them are still searching for a diagnosis, for help, for understanding. "I share our story because we ourselves were in the dark for so long. I hope that our experience will empower others."

Whether he ends up in the Guinness Book is of secondary importance to him. What's more important is that Jack's story is heard. "I'm not just swimming for myself. I'm swimming for Jack - and for all children who are struggling."