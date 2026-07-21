The fire that broke out Sunday evening at the Hotel Continental Park in Lucerne was caused by an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit's transformer. Fire investigators determined this, according to a statement released by the Lucerne police on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, about 120 people from several fire departments fought the fire at the Continental Park Hotel.

The attic fire broke out on Sunday, shortly before 7:40 p.m., at the hotel on Murbacherstrasse near the train station. After a major operation lasting several hours, the Lucerne Fire Department brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to neighboring buildings.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury to his arm. About 60 people from the hotel and, in some cases, from neighboring buildings were evacuated and taken care of.

According to the statement, the extent of the property damage is not yet known. In addition to the building, three parked vehicles were damaged by falling debris. As the Hotel Continental Park reported on Monday, 19 rooms were damaged in the fire.