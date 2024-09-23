Costumed participants at the revived Bundstag on June 1, 2024 in Ilanz in the Surselva. (archive picture) Keystone

500 years ago, on October 23, 1524, regional alliances of the Grisons came together to form the Free State of the Three Leagues. The signing of a federal charter created a new state with its own constitution, a forerunner of the canton of Graubünden.

SDA

The union was a reaction to the developments of the time and enabled the allies to protect their own interests. The challenges included the ambivalent mercenary system, the rule over the Valtellina, the Reformation and conflicts with major foreign powers.

The Three Leagues had already cooperated politically before 1524 - starting with the joint "Worms campaigns" in 1486/87 against the Duchy of Milan. However, after the issuing of the so-called First Letter of Articles of Ilanz in April 1524 with common rules on church matters, it was felt that the time had come for a common federal charter and a free state.

Unique in Europe

The Free State of the Three Leagues was unique in early modern Europe. State power was not in the hands of a ruler or a wealthy upper class, but in the hands of the 48 judicial communities that made up the Free State.

The Free State existed for 276 years. The treaty on the incorporation of Graubünden into the Helvetic Republic as the "Canton of Rhaetia" was signed in mid-1800. In 1803, Rhaetia finally became part of the Swiss Confederation as the Canton of Grisons. The new cantonal constitution led to the extensive restoration of the old confederations, high courts and judicial communes.

Confederation days and open-air play

The canton celebrates the great anniversary with a variety of events throughout the year. In the Free State of the Three Leagues, the Bundstage were the most important assemblies and formed the highest political authority. This tradition is being revived in the anniversary year.

Confederation Days have already been held in the historic locations of Chur, Davos and Ilanz, as well as in Roveredo/San Vittore, Samedan and Poschiavo. The festivals offered a colorful mix of historical parades, performances, market stalls based on 16th century models and discussion events. The last Bundstag will take place on October 6 in Münstertal.

Another centerpiece of the anniversary celebrations will be a production by the Origen Festival Cultural, a flagship of Graubünden's cultural scene, starting in mid-September. Director Giovanni Netzer is staging an ambitious open-air play in Lantsch/Lenz about the founding years of the Free State of the Three Leagues. The performances near Lenzerheide will take place until mid-October.

Young people will also be involved in the anniversary festivities with a poetry slam contest. And a mobile traveling exhibition will transport Graubünden's history to the communities.

The celebrations will conclude on December 8 with the opening of a themed trail in Cazis in the Hinterrheintal valley on the development of the Free State to the present-day canton. The complete anniversary program can be viewed at 500.gr.ch.

SDA