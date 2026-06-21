The global online retail industry is suffering from a growing number of fraudulent customers. According to an analysis by the U.S. cybersecurity service provider LexisNexis Risk Solutions, both the economic downturn and organized crime are contributing to this trend.

Fake online stores are a problem for online shoppers. On the other hand, honest retailers are facing a growing problem with dishonest customers—often linked to organized crime. (File photo)

According to the analysis, international gangs specifically recruit people who commit fraud while shopping online or lend their identities to criminals. The company operates a “Digital Identity Network” to verify online identities and purchases; the analysis was based on 116 billion transactions from last year.

Organized gangs have discovered online commerce

Genuine customers—as opposed to perpetrators who use stolen or forged identities or commit fraud in other ways—accounted for 38.8 percent of all fraud cases worldwide in 2025, just under two percentage points more than the previous year. In Europe, the rate of these so-called “first-party” fraud cases now stands at just under 52 percent.

“On the one hand, the crisis is driving some people to look for opportunities to commit fraud,” says Jason Lane-Sellers, a cyber fraud expert at the company. “And there are groups that criminals specifically target, such as people with poor credit or students. The perpetrators pay an extra 50 euros to recruit these people.”

Some are unwittingly involved

This also affects the German online retail sector. A spokesperson for the e-commerce association BEVH confirms the British cyber expert’s assessment: “It is indeed the case that students or retirees are recruited for this scam. Many have no idea they’re being used in a scam; they’re simply offered money in exchange for providing their personal information.”

Fraud is a growing and significant problem, says Bernd Ohlmann, spokesperson for the Bavarian Retail Association (HBE). “Online retail is booming and continues to grow this year as well. There are some who want a piece of the pie—and not just through legal means.”

A common scam: Goods delivered on account or on credit are not paid for, or the recipient claims they were never ordered. “People who order the latest athletic shoes and then claim the goods never arrived or that they never placed an order,” says Lane-Sellers.

Cheap Credit Offers Attract Criminals

This also affects the financial sector, which attracts customers with low-cost credit offers: “Today, it’s possible to order expensive cell phones with a two-year credit contract and no down payment,” says the expert. “Many of these attacks target financial service providers. We see the greatest impact with services like ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ and one- or two-year credit agreements.”

Furthermore, according to Lane-Seller, it’s common for dishonest buyers to demand refunds for goods that were allegedly not delivered. “As long as a company cannot prove that a customer intentionally committed fraud, it’s very difficult to contest fraudulent refund claims.”

The burden of proof lies with the retailer, as HBE spokesperson Ohlmann also notes. Goods obtained through online fraud—or even stolen from a brick-and-mortar store—often end up back online. “Stolen goods are sold off in droves online,” says Ohlmann.

However, the increase in fraud cases involving genuine customers does not mean that identity theft or the criminal takeover of online accounts is on the decline. In this regard, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions, criminal gangs are now shifting their focus back to attacks on desktop computers.

Companies could gather more signals and data from mobile apps, which could potentially enable better security profiles for fraud detection, says Lane-Sellers. “Meanwhile, customers may believe that traditional desktop computers are safer for high-value transactions than their mobile devices.”