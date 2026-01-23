Switzerland has experienced a particularly thunderstorm-free start to the summer. According to the Federal Office of Meteorology, MeteoSwiss, this phenomenon can be explained by persistent high-pressure conditions. The situation is also leading to severe drought.

The low level of thunderstorm activity in Switzerland is a direct result of stable weather conditions that have persisted for several weeks. (File photo)

The widespread impression that the start of summer has seen very few thunderstorms is confirmed by the data. The number of lightning strikes recorded in Switzerland between April 1 and July 12 was the lowest since 2015, as MeteoSwiss reported on Tuesday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.

The low level of thunderstorm activity is a direct result of stable weather conditions that have persisted for several weeks. High-pressure conditions have prevailed in Western Europe since May—a situation that is not conducive to the formation of thunderstorm cells.

Dry and stable air masses

In a high-pressure system, the air is dry and tends to sink. “The formation of thunderstorms requires humid and unstable conditions—that is, a temperature that decreases rapidly with increasing altitude,” explained Mikhaël Schwander, a meteorologist at MeteoSwiss, in response to a query from Keystone-SDA.

Such instability allows air masses to rise, creating clouds and thunderstorms. The current dryness of the soil and vegetation also plays a role. It limits the amount of moisture available locally through evapotranspiration, another factor that normally contributes to cloud formation.

This phenomenon is not limited to the absence of thunderstorms. The high-pressure system is also blocking the westerly winds that normally bring moisture and precipitation from the Atlantic. As a result, precipitation levels are very low throughout the country.

"Over the past three months, precipitation levels in most regions of Switzerland have been between 30 and 60 percent of normal," Schwander continued. Extremely dry conditions prevail across nearly the entire country. When thunderstorms do form, they usually develop in mountainous regions, particularly in the Alps and, to a lesser extent, in the Jura.

An ongoing trend

This type of weather pattern is likely to occur more frequently in the future. Against the backdrop of global warming, climate models predict hotter and drier summers.

The rise in temperature will lead to an increase in evapotranspiration. Combined with a decline in summer precipitation, “this will increase the likelihood of summer droughts,” Meteoschweiz added. Other factors, such as early snowmelt and an earlier start to the growing season, will also contribute to the soil drying out more quickly.