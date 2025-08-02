  1. Residential Customers
Everyone flees to the south A long traffic jam forms at the Gotthard north portal

SDA

2.8.2025 - 10:17

A long traffic jam formed at the Gotthard north portal on Saturday. (archive picture)
A long traffic jam formed at the Gotthard north portal on Saturday. (archive picture)
Keystone

Holidaymakers heading for Ticino and Italy need patience on Saturday: at 10 a.m., traffic was backed up for eleven kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR in front of the Gotthard north portal.

Keystone-SDA

02.08.2025, 10:17

02.08.2025, 11:03

According to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on Platform X, it took drivers a good hour and fifty minutes longer to get to the highway section than under normal traffic conditions.

According to the TCS, traffic was also backed up for eight kilometers at the south portal between Quinto and Airolo TI. A time loss of up to one and a half hours was to be expected on this section.

