Living and finite monument to the philosopher Simone Weil - Gallery The French philosopher Simone Weil and, above all, her constantly concrete actions - this is what installation artist Thomas Hirschhorn places at the center of his temporary and changing monument in Geneva, the "Pavillon Simone Weil". Image: Keystone With quotes such as "Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity", the "Pavillon Simone Weil" in Geneva is intended to be remembered. Artist Thomas Hirschhorn, who is behind this homage to the French philosopher, is hoping for such a lasting impression. Image: Keystone The "Pavillon Simone Weil" in Geneva was built by installation artist Thomas Hirschhorn from used furniture, cardboard and adhesive tape. His idea: a living place in memory of the philosopher Simone Weil, her thoughts and actions. His aim is to show visitors perspectives. Image: Keystone Living and finite monument to the philosopher Simone Weil - Gallery The French philosopher Simone Weil and, above all, her constantly concrete actions - this is what installation artist Thomas Hirschhorn places at the center of his temporary and changing monument in Geneva, the "Pavillon Simone Weil". Image: Keystone With quotes such as "Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity", the "Pavillon Simone Weil" in Geneva is intended to be remembered. Artist Thomas Hirschhorn, who is behind this homage to the French philosopher, is hoping for such a lasting impression. Image: Keystone The "Pavillon Simone Weil" in Geneva was built by installation artist Thomas Hirschhorn from used furniture, cardboard and adhesive tape. His idea: a living place in memory of the philosopher Simone Weil, her thoughts and actions. His aim is to show visitors perspectives. Image: Keystone

An unusual work of art is being created in the Sicli Pavilion in Geneva: Thomas Hirschhorn is dedicating an open, collective memorial to Simone Weil - characterized by encounters, discussions and activity.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Artist Thomas Hirschhorn is transforming the Pavillon Sicli in Geneva into a living, collective art project with "Pavillon Simone Weil".

The work honors the philosopher through a variety of activities and focuses on the participation of the local community as well as on presence and action.

The temporary memorial is intended to leave a lasting impression and imprint Simone Weil's ideas in the collective memory. Show more

Installation artist Thomas Hirschhorn is transforming the Pavillon Sicli in Geneva into a collective, changing work of art until mid-June. "Pavillon Simone Weil" is the name of the work, which is intended as a tribute to the French philosopher.

The Pavillon Sicli in Geneva's Acacias district is a lively place: readings, theater performances, radio broadcasts, workshops and boxing training sessions take place here. Bern-born Thomas Hirschhorn is currently there every day. "I'm a bit of a janitor, a super janitor," he tells the Keystone-SDA news agency as he walks through the pavilion with a long stride, greeting people here and there who are building the "Pavillon Simone Weil".

The French philosopher Simone Weil (1909-1943) is being honored with a variety of activities, some of which are unexpected. "A philosopher is giving a reading and a boxing club is training next to it," says Hirschhorn. The pockets of his shirt are overflowing with notes, pens and - first and foremost, clearly visible: the book "Gravity and Grace" (Orig.: "La pesanteur et la grâce", 1947), which, published posthumously, contains the philosopher's essential thoughts on love, evil, misfortune, violence and beauty. "Simone Weil was a fighter. She reminds us that you have to control your power if you want to avoid violence," says Hirschhorn.

"What counts is to act"

In 2019, Hirschhorn has already created his own special kind of memorial to the writer Robert Walser with the campaign "Be an Outsider! Be a hero! Be Robert Walser!" at the Bahnhofplatz in Biel. And now Simone Weil, who was born into an upper middle-class Jewish family in Paris and expressed her trenchant social, political and socio-political opinions throughout her life. "I like her. She is radical, unique and still has a lot to say today." Hirschhorn says and pins a poster on the wall announcing the screening of a film. He praises Weil's "reflection on being rooted, which is not linked to identity, ethnicity or reaction, but to a community of life or action."

What fascinates the artist about the philosopher is her concrete commitment. "She was a great intellectual who didn't hesitate to lend a hand as a worker or during the Spanish Civil War," he says. "What counts is to act, even if you're not meant to. That is exemplary."

With this in mind, Hirschhorn wants to involve the Acacias neighborhood in his project. "It is important to work together with the residents and associations in the district, they have opened doors for me and provided ideas."

"Presence creates memory"

Alongside action, the concept of presence is another important aspect of the project. "Because presence creates memory," says Thomas Hirschhorn.

The artist radiates a great deal of energy, just like the place in Geneva that he has taken over. There is a constant coming and going of the public, conversations and various activities enliven the pavilion. "Everyone is welcome" is written in black felt-tip pen on a cardboard box at the entrance.

"I want to create a monument that will last forever due to its intensity: An encounter, a discussion, even a conflict" could contribute to entering a collective memory, explains Hirschhorn.

His name has been synonymous with his critical positions for decades. His "Swiss-Swiss Democracy" campaign at the Centre culturel suisse in Paris in 2004 and 2005 caused quite a stir. At the time, he took action against populism and the election of Christoph Blocher to the Federal Council. "These projects are linked by their presence and their production," he says today. In Geneva, however, he wants "much more local cooperation".

Hirschhorn finds the current political discourse fruitless and therefore looks elsewhere for inspiration. You can no longer really believe in politics, he says. "What can help us are art, philosophy and poetry."

"Fleeting" monument

With his "fleeting" monument, Thomas Hirschhorn wants to open up perspectives, as he says, rather than comment on current events. Fittingly, it is built from cardboard and old furniture using lots of adhesive tape. "Simone Weil offers us a very unique path through her life and her thinking. That's what I want to honor."

Even though the "Pavillon Simone Weil" will have become the "Pavillon Sicli" again after June 16, the artist hopes that it will leave a lasting impression. "I would be delighted if visitors remembered the name Simone Weil, a few sentences, a few of her quotes." Why not this sentence spray-painted on a large board at the entrance? "Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity."