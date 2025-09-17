A new study shows that when a dog joins the family, it becomes a burden for women. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A dog brings joy, comfort and closeness - but often also stress. A new study shows: Women in particular bear the brunt when a puppy joins the family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British study shows that many families find keeping a puppy more stressful than expected, especially because of behavioral problems and the amount of care required.

Women are almost always responsible for caring for dogs (96%), which makes mothers in particular feel overwhelmed and creates additional mental load.

Children participate less than hoped in the care, some are even disappointed by the behavior of the dogs; some owners sometimes thought about giving the dog up again. Show more

When a puppy joins the family, it is usually a source of joy. But it is also a further burden - especially for women. This is shown by a new study.

Many owners find life with a dog more stressful than expected - and even children are not always happy with their new pet, reports a team of researchers led by Rowena Packer from the Royal Veterinary College in London in the journal "PLOS One".

In a quantitative and qualitative analysis, 382 adults and 216 children aged 8 to 17 in British households who had added puppies to their family between 2019 and 2021 were surveyed in 2023.

Dogs are fun, but...

Many parents and children enjoy having a dog. Many owners also said that their dog helped their children's mental health - and children reported that they felt comfort and happiness from their dog. "Dogs were described as childhood friends, playmates, surrogate siblings or even litter mates," the analysis states. Especially during the pandemic and lockdown, a dog was helpful for many people.

However, more than a third of the dog's main adult carers (37%) also stated that keeping the puppy was more of a challenge than expected - and this was soon after the dog joined the family. For example, one problem mentioned was that the puppy nipped and bit the children while they were playing.

Women in particular are burdened

In the analysis, the main caregivers of the dogs were almost always women (96 percent) - meaning that mothers in particular often stated that they felt overwhelmed with the responsibility for the puppy. The researchers point out that maternal stress already has negative consequences for women's mental health. They recommend further research into mental load in women caused by dog ownership in families.

First-time owners in particular reported that the children were less involved in caring for the dog than expected, with the exception of feeding. Of all dog owners, over 20 percent stated that they had expected their children to play more with the animal. Some children also expressed disappointment: among other things, they said they were frustrated by the attention-seeking behavior of their dogs.

Around one in 17 of the owners said that they had considered giving the animal back. This was predominantly the case for first-time owners. The main reasons given were that the time required had been underestimated and that it was difficult to distribute dog care within the family. Many also did not get on well with their dog's behavior.