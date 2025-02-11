Last year, more leisure accidents were reported to Suva than work accidents. (symbolic image) sda

Almost 300,000 leisure accidents were reported to Suva last year. A particularly high number of people have accidents in football.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last year, more people had accidents in their leisure time than in the previous year. Around 298,000 leisure accidents were reported to Suva accident insurance - 2.2 percent more. Most of the injuries occurred in football.

29,000 people were injured while playing football, as Suva reported in a press release on Tuesday. That is 26 percent of all sports accidents. This is followed by skiing accidents (14,000 people or 13 percent) and biking/mountain biking (5,000 or 4.6 percent).

Accidents at work and occupational illnesses declined. According to the press release, these fell by 3.7 percent to just under 180,000 cases. Suva statistician Alois Fässler was quoted in the press release as saying that this decline was encouraging. In the past, accidents at work accounted for the majority of reported accidents.

Since the beginning of the 1990s, there have now been significantly more accidents in leisure time than at work. Last year, the ratio was 62 to 38 percent. Accident prevention pays off.