Without communication and navigation skills, a small business aircraft made an emergency landing in Payerne in the canton of Vaud. During this maneuver, the pilot was guided by cell phone. Skyguide, the air traffic control service, announced the unusual case at Payerne airfield on Wednesday.

According to skyguide, it is not unusual for aircraft to lose contact with air traffic controllers. But in most cases, contact can be re-established by switching to the emergency frequency.

This was not the case with the twin-engine propeller plane that was en route from Grenchen SO to Geneva this spring - skyguide does not want to give the exact time: the aircraft's electrical system failed, it could not be reached by radio and it also disappeared from civil radar.

Skyguide activates military surveillance

According to skyguide, military surveillance was activated. They were able to locate the aircraft, which was circling over Lake Neuchâtel, with the help of their own radar systems. Although it was not easy at this altitude, the pilot was contacted via his cell phone and directed to Payerne. The incident only lasted about ten minutes.

According to Olivier Perrin, Skyguide's Head of Safety, lost contact with aircraft occurs frequently: there were 74 cases last year and 53 in 2023. In most cases, however, the solution is "less spectacular" than in the case of Payerne in the spring.