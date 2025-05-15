A three-part podcast by the newspaper Verdens Gang is currently causing a stir in Norway. "Kompisen til Marius" - in German: "A buddy of Marius" - provides an unusually personal look at the life of Marius Borg Høiby (28), the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
The story is told from the perspective of a close friend who has been part of the scandalous royal's entourage for around ten years. For fear of the consequences, the friend remains anonymous and calls himself Erik.
His statements are even recorded by an actor. But despite this caution, his tone is conciliatory: Erik wants to "give Marius a voice", as he has been downright "beaten down" in the media.
Parties, celebrations, accusations
At the center of the discussion are private parties at Skaugum Castle, the residence of the Norwegian crown prince and princess. Erik confirms that there were parties there and admits that Marius was "a little careless" with the guest list.
Several media outlets reported physical and psychological assaults on a woman. Dramatic images later showed a completely devastated apartment in which Marius is said to have rammed a knife into the wall.
Sexual assault on TV celebrity
Despite his release in the meantime, the negative reporting continued. Further incidents, also in connection with violence against women, followed. There are now even allegations of rape. Investigations are ongoing and a verdict is still pending.
According to media reports, Skaugum, the residence of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, was also the scene of a serious incident.
Marius Borg Høiby is said to have sexually assaulted a Norwegian TV personality in the basement of the property in 2018.
Silence in the castle
The woman herself could not remember the incident. She only found out about the alleged assault when the police presented her with video and photo footage.
The Norwegian royal family is concerned about the allegations, but so far there has been no official statement beyond general expressions of concern.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon are keeping a low profile, which is being increasingly criticized in view of the media impact of the affair.