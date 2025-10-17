A rare spectacle can be seen in the otherwise barren Atacama Desert: After unexpected rain, a sea of flowers covers the dry ground. It's a sight that never ceases to amaze even the locals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After unusually wet winters, the Atacama Desert in northern Chile is transformed for a short time into a colorful sea of flowers - a natural phenomenon that only occurs every few years.

Over 200 plant species, many of which only occur here, germinate from seeds that have been dormant for years as soon as sufficient rain falls and the conditions are right.

Researchers and authorities are working to permanently protect the sensitive ecosystem through the newly created "Desierto Florido" National Park. Show more

In the Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on earth, everything depends on just a few millimetres of rain. If sufficient precipitation falls in winter, the otherwise barren landscape in northern Chile is transformed into a unique natural phenomenon: the "Desierto Florido", the flowering desert.

The moisture awakens countless plant seeds that have been hidden in the ground for years. Within a few weeks, they germinate, bloom - and disappear again as soon as the sun dries out the soil.

Researchers attribute this rare event primarily to so-called El Niño phases, in which unusually humid air masses from the Pacific hit the coast.

Colors and biodiversity in the drought

When the "Desierto Florido" blossoms, carpets of pink, yellow and purple cover the valleys around Copiapó and Vallenar. Over 200 plant species have been counted, many of which are found exclusively in this region. Particularly striking is the "pata de guanaco" (guanaco paw), whose bright flowers color large areas.

Other species such as lilies, asters and cacti add to the short but intense spectacle. The plants are extremely adapted to drought: They store moisture, form robust seeds and use every rainy period to reproduce.

In order to protect this sensitive ecosystem, the "Desierto Florido" National Park was created in 2023 - an attempt to preserve this rare natural wonder for future generations.

