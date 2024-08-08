Checkmate even before the first move: a Russian chess player wants to poison her opponent and manipulates her chessboard. But she didn't expect the act to be filmed.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian professional player resorted to a drastic measure to throw a rival out of a chess tournament.

When she felt unobserved, she poisoned her opponent's chessboard with mercury.

But a surveillance camera filmed the act. Show more

A Russian chess player wanted to checkmate her opponent using unfair methods: 40-year-old Amina Abakarova manipulated her opponent's board at a tournament in the Russian republic of Dagestan in order to eliminate her with poison. The video from a surveillance camera shows the unbelievable incident.

It shows Abakarova strolling seemingly aimlessly through the almost deserted room. After making sure that she is not being watched, she stops at a prepared tournament table: she takes something out of her bag and spreads a substance on the chessboard with a chess piece.

Abakarova's rival Umayganat Osmanova takes a seat at the prepared table. Shortly afterwards, she shows signs of poisoning, complaining of nausea and dizziness. A review of the surveillance video leads the police on the trail of Amina Abakarova. She is arrested and confesses to having distributed mercury on the square.

Personal animosity due to alleged snootiness

Investigations revealed that the toxic heavy metal came from an old thermometer. Abakarova has confessed to the crime and now faces three years in prison in Russia. She told the police that her motive was to "throw her competitor out of the tournament" and accused her of being snooty towards herself and her family.

Abakarova admitted to "personal animosity" towards Osmanova. She had only recently lost to her poison victim in a tournament, as "Bild" knows.

As "Chess.com" reports, the poison victim has fully recovered. Umayganat Osmanova was able to continue playing the tournament and even took second place in the end.