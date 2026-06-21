Thousands of people rolled out their mats in the middle of New York’s Times Square and practiced yoga together. Beneath the square’s giant billboards and under a blue sky, fitness enthusiasts lined up shoulder to shoulder and followed the instructors’ directions through various exercises and poses.

From early morning until evening, anyone interested could participate in the free, one-hour classes or join in via livestream online. According to the organizers, nearly 7,000 people had registered for the classes.

The event takes place on the longest day of the year and is now in its 24th year. June 21 is also International Yoga Day.