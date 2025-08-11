The Perseids are likely to be slightly less visible this year than last year due to the bright moonlight. (archive picture) Keystone

Midsummer is shooting star season: the Perseids meteor shower reaches its maximum on Tuesday night. This year, however, the bright moon is obstructing the view of the shooting stars.

A dark place away from city lights and a clear all-round view are recommended for observing, while binoculars and telescopes are more of a hindrance.

In the early hours of the morning, Jupiter and Venus can also be observed in the sky, which come particularly close to each other on Tuesday. Show more

The August meteors have always been a fixed date in the annual astronomical calendar for shooting star fans: the Perseids are the only large meteor shower in summer and one of the most prolific of all. Up to 60 meteors per hour can be seen at the peak of the Perseid shower.

When are the Perseids in the sky?

The first Perseids appear in the sky as early as mid to late July. In 2025, the maximum of the Perseids will reach the earth on the evening of August 12. The conditions for observing them are usually best in the second half of the night - if the weather and the moon cooperate.

What will the weather be like?

Last Saturday was a full moon. This Tuesday, the peak of the Perseid Swarm, the moon will rise at around 10.00 pm. The side of the moon facing the Earth will be 83 percent illuminated, brightening the sky considerably.

According to experts, this means that the moonlight largely outshines many of the fainter shooting stars in the Perseid stream at night, which would require a dark sky to observe. The brighter trails of light remain, but according to astronomers, the impression of a shower of shooting stars will probably not occur this year.

What is the best way to see the Perseid shooting stars? Skywatchers don't need any special equipment to observe the Perseids - a deckchair or a sleeping mat and a good all-round view are sufficient.

Binoculars or even telescopes are actually a hindrance to spotting the meteors, which burn up in a matter of seconds, as the field of vision of such instruments is far too small for the swift celestial cruisers.

The best observation opportunities are offered by a place far away from cities flooded with artificial light. So it's best to head for the mountains or a remote meadow.

If you want to photograph the meteor stream, you should use a wide-angle lens, mount the camera on a tripod and choose a long exposure.

Incidentally, some municipalities have decided to switch off their public lighting on Tuesday night to make the shooting stars more visible - particularly in the canton of Vaud. In Lausanne, for example, certain parks and monuments will remain temporarily in the dark. Show more

What are the Perseids?

The summer shooting stars take their name from the constellation Perseus. This is the apparent starting point of the Perseid meteors, the so-called radiant.

The shooting stars originate from the Earth's immediate surroundings: in August, the Earth plunges into a cloud of debris as it orbits the sun. These come from the comet called "109P/Swift-Tuttle". The dust particles hit the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of around 60 kilometers per second.

At an altitude of 80 to one hundred kilometers, the small dust particles then produce the light phenomena known as shooting stars. "Every single shooting star is actually a dust particle that hits the Earth at relatively high speeds," explained Carolin Liefke, Deputy Director of the House of Astronomy in Heidelberg. "We're talking about something like 30, 35 kilometers per second."

When a dust particle hits the Earth's atmosphere, it creates friction with the air molecules, said the physicist. This can be roughly explained as follows: The air along this small tube through which the dust particle whizzes is heated up and begins to glow. "That's what we see as a shooting star."

The conditions for observation are usually best in the second half of the night. Keystone-SDA

The comet itself only comes back to our region every 133 years on its orbit. The name Perseids comes from the impression that the shooting stars fall from the constellation Perseus, explains Liefke. Perseus is a mythological hero from ancient Greece.

Incidentally, the August meteors are popularly known as Laurentius tears. The name commemorates Saint Laurentius, who died a martyr's death on August 10, 258 under the rule of the Roman Emperor Valerian. Since then, according to legend, it has always rained fiery tears on this day.

Bonus in the night sky

If you watch the sky in the morning hours on the nights around the maximum, you will get to see Jupiter and Venus as a bonus. The planets rise at around 03:30 and are higher above the horizon an hour later. According to experts, Jupiter and Venus will come within two full moon diameters of each other on Tuesday. In the past few days, the naked eye has already been able to see the brighter Venus approaching Jupiter from the right before moving away again to the lower left from Wednesday.

