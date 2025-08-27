Dirty windshield wipers can impair visibility while driving. Symbolbild: Imago

Dirty windshield wipers can significantly impair visibility while driving. The problem can often be solved quickly by simply cleaning the rubber coating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dirty windshield wipers impair visibility and therefore road safety.

Regular cleaning of the wiper blades and windshield with mild cleaners prevents streaks.

Aggressive cleaning agents such as acetone or petrol should be avoided as they can damage the wiper rubber. Show more

Clean windscreens are crucial for road safety. If windshield wipers leave streaks, this can significantly impair the driver's view

The cause is often residue from rain, snow or dirt that builds up on the rubber coating of the wipers.

To improve visibility, the windshield wipers should be cleaned regularly. To do this, the wipers are first folded up to check the rubber for dirt. It can be helpful to remove the wipers in order to reach all areas easily.

It is better not to use gasoline

The rubber is then cleaned with a cloth and all-purpose or glass cleaner until no more residue is visible. The windshield itself should also be cleaned, as dirt and grease can accumulate there and quickly soil the wipers again.

Wax residues from the car wash can also cause streaks. A special glass cleaner can help here.

If the wipers continue to leave streaks after cleaning, it may be necessary to replace the wiper blades.

It is often recommended to remove stubborn residues with solvent-based cleaners such as acetone or petrol. However, these agents can attack the rubber of the wipers and make them porous, which shortens their service life. It is therefore advisable to avoid such agents and use gentler cleaning methods instead.