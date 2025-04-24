In the "Motley" variant, the dorsal spots merge together or are interrupted, creating a more linear pattern. The "Stripe" variant has continuous longitudinal stripes on the back. Keystone

A single gene determines the skin pattern of the corn snake. This is shown by a Geneva study published in the journal "Genome Biology". It provides new insights into the evolution and genetics of animal coloration.

The colors and patterns of corn snakes (Pantherophis guttatus) are related to the arrangement and localization of the colour cells in the skin (the so-called chromatophores). These are found on the body surface of many animals and contain pigments or crystals that reflect light.

Normally, these reptiles have a back with red spots outlined in black on an orange background and a black and white checkerboard pattern on the belly. However, they can also have a wide variety of other colors and patterns, as the University of Geneva (Unige) writes in a press release on Thursday.

One of the most common variations is the "Motley" variant, in which the dorsal spots are fused together or interrupted, creating a more linear pattern. There is also the "Stripe" variant with continuous vertical stripes on the back. Both variants have the same characteristic, namely a uniform belly without the typical checkerboard pattern.

A single gene involved

The research team led by Athanasia Tzika and Michel Milinkovitch from the Department of Genetics and Evolution at Unige wanted to characterize these mutations. After crossing Motley and Stripe snakes and sequencing the genome of the offspring, the scientists discovered that these two mutations only affect a single gene: CLCN2.

The "CLCN" gene contains the building instructions for a protein that is located in the envelope of cells - i.e. in the cell membrane. This protein forms a tiny channel through which chloride ions (small, electrically charged particles) can flow.

The difference in the distribution of these ions creates an electrical voltage between the inside and outside of the cell. This voltage is important so that cells can communicate with each other - for example through electrical signals.

Motley snakes are not a genetic modification, but a strong reduction in the production of this protein. In the stripe snakes, on the other hand, a small piece of DNA (a so-called transposon) was inserted into the CLCN2 gene. As a result, the protein is "broken" and can no longer work properly.

Striped snake mutants

"These results were very surprising, because the CLCN2 channel is crucial for neuronal activity in humans and mice. Mutations in this gene are associated with very severe diseases," Sophie Montandon and Pierre Beaudier, the two co-first authors of the study, were quoted as saying in the press release.

"We therefore developed genetic experiments in corn snakes to intentionally modify the CLCN2 gene. The resulting mutants had the stripe form, which allowed us to confirm that it was the gene we were looking for," the scientists wrote.

The change resulted in the chromatophores not being able to arrange themselves correctly and therefore forming stripes rather than the typical spots. The researchers now want to find out how these genetic changes produce such different and fascinating color patterns in snakes and other animals.

