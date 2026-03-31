This WhatsApp car comes from a video game. Microsoft

WhatsApp is now getting its own CarPlay app after all. For security reasons, however, it has a significantly limited range of functions.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is testing its own CarPlay app, which goes beyond the previous Siri integration and offers direct access to the chat list.

Individual conversation histories remain blocked - deliberately to minimize distraction at the wheel.

The app is currently only available for beta testers via TestFlight, an official release date is still pending. Show more

Until now, WhatsApp was only available to iPhone users in the car as an appendage to Siri. You can have notifications read aloud, reply by voice, nothing more. The company's own CarPlay app now goes one step further. Users can see their current contacts, manage calls and send messages without having to pick up their smartphone.

The crucial difference lies in what the app refuses to do. Individual conversations can be selected, but not scrolled through - that would simply be too much visual effort behind the wheel. Instead, the chat list serves as a springboard. Quickly find the right contact, then continue by voice command or tap. The principle is reminiscent of a well-organized desk, from which you can only grab what you need.

WhatsApp thus follows a design approach that Apple has basically specified with CarPlay: reduced interfaces, minimal inputs, maximum attention to the road. The fact that the messenger nevertheless managed without its own app for a long time was probably simply due to the fact that Siri functioned as a bridge.

Still in the testing stage

The new app is currently only available to beta testers who install the latest pre-release versions of WhatsApp for iOS via Apple's TestFlight program. A regular rollout has not yet been announced.

The real question behind this is of a fundamental nature: how much smartphone can the cockpit handle at all? Apple and Google are continuously expanding their vehicle interfaces, car manufacturers are integrating ever larger displays and at the same time the pressure on app developers to make their products unsuitable for driving is increasing. WhatsApp provides an answer with this beta. For the time being and with the handbrake on.