Ashburn in the USA was once a sleepy suburb. Today, the town is considered the capital of the internet - with the highest density of data centers in the world. For the population, this means a growing burden.

Ashburn is an unassuming suburb in northern Virginia near Washington. At the same time, it is now the capital of the Internet. Nowhere else in the world is there such a high density of data centers. Because of the four-lane highway that separates Ashburn from the neighboring town of Sterling, the town was nicknamed "Data Center Alley".

The area has changed rapidly in recent years. Massive facilities are now springing up where suburban housing estates once grew. Land is cheap and the strategic location near the capital is favorable. Thanks to the boom in artificial intelligence, there is no end in sight to the new buildings.

Residents are feeling the downsides. They complain about construction site noise, ever-increasing electricity bills and additional water requirements. In addition, there are massive buildings, some of which are encroaching on residential areas. For some families, the development is so drastic that they are even thinking about moving away.

