Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is 75 years old. KEYSTONE/(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

It made headlines as the "Miracle of the Hudson": US pilot Chesley Sullenberger averted disaster with a spectacular emergency landing on New York's Hudson River. Now "Sully" turns 75.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is celebrating his 75th birthday.

The US pilot became world-famous when he made an emergency landing on New York's Hudson River in January 2009 with 155 passengers on board.

He is regarded as the "Hero of the Hudson", but is modest about himself. Show more

Chesley Sullenberger describes the take-off of US Airways flight 1549 very matter-of-factly. Like almost every flight in his 42 years as a pilot, this take-off went completely according to plan - "in the first 100 seconds". But then he saw the birds, three seconds before the collision.

The engines made a terrible noise - "it was a sudden, complete loss of propulsion". He had never experienced anything like it before, says the pilot, describing the beginning of the flight, which ended in a spectacular ditching on New York's Hudson River.

On January 15, 2009, Captain Sullenberger landed his Airbus on the Hudson River. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Steven Day

Ten years after the incident, the "Hero of the Hudson" recounted what happened on January 15, 2009 in dozens of tweets. These memories can now be found on Sullenberger's Instagram account, where the world-famous pilot has more than 170,000 followers. The US American, nicknamed "Sully", celebrates his 75th birthday on January 23.

The "Hero of the Hudson" doesn't see himself that way

The "Hero of the Hudson" has remained modest. "I've always resisted the 'H' word," said Sullenberger in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur shortly before his 70th birthday. Flying is a "team sport" and, as so often in life, working together led to success and saved lives. "If we focus on humanity and work together, there's hardly anything we can't do," he emphasized at the time.

Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger in 2010. KEYSTONE/(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

For many, he is still a hero. 155 people were on board US Airways flight 1549; after an hour's flight, the Airbus was due to land in Charlotte, North Carolina. But shortly after take-off from New York's LaGuardia Airport, both engines failed due to a collision with a flock of geese. The engines were on fire, the thrust was gone and there was no question of returning to the runway or approaching another airport. Co-pilot Jeff Skiles handed over the controls to Sullenberger.

"The worst day of my life"

"I knew immediately that this was a unique emergency, the biggest challenge, the worst day of my life," recalls Sullenberger. He quickly realized that this flight would probably not end unscathed on a runway. But his goal was clear: to bring the plane to the ground intact and save everyone on board.

"We're going down to the Hudson," the then 57-year-old radioed to the tower in a calm voice. The landing in the icy Hudson River in front of the New York skyline was a feat of aeronautical skill. The Airbus did not roll over or break apart when it hit the water at high speed. "That was less bad than expected," he and the co-pilot said almost simultaneously, Sullenberger wrote in the tweets.

Last to disembark

A cut on the leg of a stewardess is the worst injury. In a short time and almost without panic, the passengers climb onto the wings of the floating plane. Boats come to the rescue immediately. Sullenberger, a former military pilot with 40 years of flying experience, is the last to disembark.

He searches the sinking plane one last time beforehand to make sure no one is left behind. The water was almost up to his waist at the time, the pilot recalls. Shortly afterwards, he calmly told his wife Lorrie and two daughters back home in California on the phone: "There's been an accident here."

After the "Miracle of the Hudson", a veritable "Sullymania" broke out, even though the modest "hero" repeatedly praised his crew in hundreds of interviews and talk shows. President George W. Bush congratulates the pilot, and his successor Barack Obama invites him to his swearing-in ceremony in Washington shortly after the accident. "This was one of the great highlights," said Sullenberger. His crew and their families were also allowed to attend the celebrations.

"Sully" is being made into a movie

Sullenberger wrote an autobiography ("You Don't Have to Be a Hero") - later the basis for Clint Eastwood's film "Sully" (2016). It also revolved around the lesser-known aftermath of the aviation drama - the months-long crash investigation by the aviation safety authority and the media frenzy. Tom Hanks plays the pilot with gray hair and a neatly trimmed moustache.

Sullenberger has been retired since 2010 and continues to work as an expert in aviation safety and accident investigations. In 2021, then US President Joe Biden nominated him as US Ambassador to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). On his website, the pilot describes this task as one of the "greatest honors of his life".

Criticism of the new head of the US aviation authority

Last year, he sharply criticized the controversial nomination of Bryan Bedford as head of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by US President Donald Trump. Bedford would weaken safety regulations and thus jeopardize aviation safety, Sullenberger warned.

Last January, 15 years after the "Miracle of the Hudson", the pilot met with some passengers and crew members of Flight 1549 in New York. He said he was "increasingly grateful" for the happy outcome of the incident. "I think it was a time when we needed a story that gave us hope," Sullenberger continued. "And I think it's that hopeful vision for humanity and the future that we can cling to in difficult times."