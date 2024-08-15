Sunrise over Stonehenge. Espa Photo Agency/CSM via ZUMA Wire/dpa

A study shows that a stone from Stonehenge came from 750 kilometers away in Scotland - but how it was transported remains unclear.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scientists have discovered that a stone from Stonehenge came from 750 kilometers away in the northeast of Scotland.

Researchers are baffled as to how such a stone could have been transported over such a great distance.

There is evidence of an ancient shipping network that could have been used to bring the stone to Stonehenge by sea. Show more

The mystery surrounding the Stonehenge monument in the south-west of England has once again intensified: According to a British-Australian study, part of the almost 5,000-year-old stone constellation comes from northeast Scotland, around 750 kilometers away, as surprised scientists explained on Wednesday.

How the six-ton stone could have been transported over such a long distance is still unclear.

"This is a truly astonishing result," explained one of the co-authors of the study, archaeologist Robert Ixer from University College London. His colleague Nick Pearce from the University of Aberystwyth in Wales emphasized that the "astonishing" distance is the longest distance ever documented for a stone at the time of Stonehenge's creation.

Stone constellation poses puzzles

The stone constellation from the Neolithic period has puzzled people for thousands of years. According to a medieval legend, the wizard Merlin stole the monument from Ireland and brought it to England.

Archaeologists have since discovered that the upright sandstones originate from nearby Marlborough, while the bluestones lined up in the center of the circle come from Wales.

Origin unknown until now

The origin of the central altar stone was previously unknown. For the recently published study, British and Australian archaeologists measured the uranium and lead content of the stone - and found similarities with sediments from the Orcadian Basin in present-day Scotland.

The stone comes "with a high degree of certainty" from this region, explained Chris Kirkland, another Australian researcher involved in the project.

ARCHIVE - The cult site of Stonehenge. Photo: Charlotte Zink/dpa sda

Further investigations will have to show how the five-meter-long stone ended up in the southwest of England. According to the researchers, natural movements in the prehistoric ice would have driven the material northwards, away from Stonehenge.

Evidence of an "extensive shipping network"

It is also considered unlikely that people brought the stone south by land due to the dense forests, swamps and mountains of the time.

However, there is evidence of an "extensive shipping network" through which pottery and precious stones were shipped at the time the Stonehenge monument was created, explained the head of the study, Australian archaeologist Anthony Clarke. The stone may therefore have been transported by sea.

SDA