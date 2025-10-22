Tough times also because of Trump's tariff war: Brusa Hypower in Heerbrugg announced on Tuesday that it will cut 50 to 70 jobs. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

According to a survey by consulting firm Deloitte, Swiss CFOs are not exactly optimistic about the future. In view of the strong Swiss franc and US tariffs, many are assuming that local jobs will be relocated abroad.

In view of the strong Swiss franc and the US tariffs, many expect local jobs to be relocated abroad.

At the same time, a similar number of CFOs (35%) expect the number of employees in the company to increase abroad.

According to the survey of 119 Swiss CFOs published on Wednesday, a good third expect the economy to develop negatively or even very negatively. Only 24 percent are positive or very positive.

According to Deloitte, the fact that the strong franc and the US import duties of 39% on various Swiss exports introduced in August are putting pressure on the business location is also reflected in personnel planning.

More than a third of the CFOs surveyed (37%) expect their company to cut jobs in Switzerland over the next twelve months. At the same time, a similar number of CFOs (35%) expect the number of employees in the company to increase abroad.