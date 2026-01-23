U.S. Vice President JD Vance has criticized his administration’s handling of the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release: guilty,” he said on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He added that his administration had “completely botched” the communication in particular.

ARCHIVE – Vice President JD Vance speaks in Milwaukee at an event held on the grounds of the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport about measures to combat fraud. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Pool/dpa

“But do I think we messed up because we tried to hide something? No,” Vance said. The reason, he explained, was that false claims had been made. Among other things, Vance cited a widely publicized statement by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had said that a list of the sex offender’s clients was sitting on her desk. U.S. President Donald Trump had dismissed Bondi in early April.

The government tried to keep the investigation away from Trump

Jeffrey Epstein, a fabulously wealthy financier from New York, had run an abuse ring decades ago that preyed on young women and minors. Epstein had excellent connections in high society in the United States and many other countries. He died in his prison cell in 2019.

The scandal has made headlines again following the release of the investigative files. The U.S. government is trying to keep it as far away from Trump as possible. The release of the investigation files, required by law, fell under Bondi’s jurisdiction. Critics argued, for example, that the redacted sections in the files protected not only victims but also alleged accomplices.