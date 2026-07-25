For the first time in more than 15 years, a UN Secretary-General is visiting Syria. He is in Damascus on a “solidarity visit,” António Guterres wrote on the X platform. According to the UN, he is scheduled to meet with Interim President Ahmed al-Scharaa, among others, later today. Meetings are also planned with representatives of civil society and women’s organizations.

The itinerary also includes a meeting with the UN Observer Mission on the Golan Heights (UNDOF) in Syria. The UNDOF peacekeepers monitor a buffer zone of approximately 235 square kilometers between Israel and Syria.

Ban Ki-moon was the last United Nations Secretary-General to visit Syria, in 2009. Guterres himself was last in the country in 2010, at that time still serving as UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

After the civil war began in 2011, the country was largely isolated internationally. At the end of 2024, a rebel alliance led by the Islamist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew the government of Bashar al-Assad. HTS leader al-Sharaa now leads the country as interim president. Since the overthrow, the government has been reestablishing closer ties with the international community. Most recently, Emmanuel Macron became the first EU head of state to visit Syria in a long time.

The United Nations plays a central role in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Syria. According to UN figures, some 15.6 million people there are still in need of assistance. According to the report, millions of people continue to suffer from acute food insecurity, destroyed infrastructure, limited access to basic services, and widespread contamination by explosive remnants of war.