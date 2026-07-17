In its legal dispute with the *New York Times* over access restrictions for journalists at the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon has scored an interim victory. An appeals court has allowed the department to temporarily enforce a rule in its building under which reporters may only move about there when accompanied by a Pentagon employee. However, a final decision on the matter is still pending.

United States of America A Victory for the Pentagon in Its Legal Battle with the "New York Times"

The appeals court has now, as a first step, overturned a lower court’s order that had previously prevented the Pentagon from implementing the rule while the case was pending. A few weeks ago, the judge had justified this decision by citing the importance of a free press and an informed public.

The Court of Appeals based its decision on the strong likelihood of success it attributed to the Pentagon’s arguments in the case. The Pentagon had argued that the general escort requirement did not constitute an unlawful retaliatory measure under the First Amendment. Furthermore, the *New York Times* had not demonstrated that it was being particularly disadvantaged compared to other reporters also affected by the policy, or that this was impairing its reporting. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees, among other things, freedom of the press.

What the reactions to the decision will be

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell welcomed the decision. “This accompanying regulation is a sensible security measure aimed at protecting classified national defense information,” he wrote on the platform X. Since the regulation was introduced, the department has reportedly seen a significant decline in “unauthorized disclosures.” He claimed that these had previously endangered the lives of Americans, soldiers, and allies.

A spokesperson for The New York Times, for his part, expressed disappointment with the preliminary ruling in a statement. However, he said in response to a query that the newspaper welcomed the court’s decision to hear the case under an expedited procedure.

How the Pentagon Restricts Media Access

Last fall, the Pentagon introduced new guidelines for journalists. These stipulated that media representatives were not permitted to publish information about the Pentagon without the department’s authorization—otherwise, they faced the revocation of their press credentials. Reporters who did not agree to this had to surrender their press passes and vacate their workstations. Nearly all major U.S. media organizations refused to sign the 21-page set of rules.

The *New York Times* successfully challenged the guidelines in court, prompting the Pentagon to respond with new rules: These included the requirement—now under negotiation—that ministry personnel accompany visitors.