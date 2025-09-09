A small village in Croatia has made strudel history. With incredible amounts of flour and apples, a record of over three kilometers in length was created. A world record thanks to the team spirit of the community.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Croatian village of Jaškovo once again hosted the Strudlafest, which is all about the traditional pastry.

The village set a new Guinness World Record with a strudel chain more than three kilometers long.

The record required around two tons of flour and three tons of apples. Show more

Once a year, the small Croatian village of Jaškovo becomes the center of a special tradition: the Štrudlafest.

Everything revolves around the popular pastry, which is an integral part of the food culture in Croatia and neighboring countries. Visitors can try a wide variety of strudels - from classic ones filled with apples to modern creations with cheese or vegetables. In addition to the culinary offerings, there is a colorful supporting program with music, dance and regional crafts that attracts numerous guests to the region every year.

Three kilometers of strudel

This year, the festival also made headlines: The village set a new world record with a strudel chain more than three kilometers long. If you want to see how they did it, watch the video.

More from the department