A small village in Croatia has made strudel history. With incredible amounts of flour and apples, a record of over three kilometers in length was created. A world record thanks to the team spirit of the community.
Once a year, the small Croatian village of Jaškovo becomes the center of a special tradition: the Štrudlafest.
Everything revolves around the popular pastry, which is an integral part of the food culture in Croatia and neighboring countries. Visitors can try a wide variety of strudels - from classic ones filled with apples to modern creations with cheese or vegetables. In addition to the culinary offerings, there is a colorful supporting program with music, dance and regional crafts that attracts numerous guests to the region every year.
Three kilometers of strudel
This year, the festival also made headlines: The village set a new world record with a strudel chain more than three kilometers long. If you want to see how they did it, watch the video.
