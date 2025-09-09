  1. Residential Customers
New Guinness World Record A village bakes its way into the history books with strudels

Luna Pauli

9.10.2026

A small village in Croatia has made strudel history. With incredible amounts of flour and apples, a record of over three kilometers in length was created. A world record thanks to the team spirit of the community.

09.10.2026, 10:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Croatian village of Jaškovo once again hosted the Strudlafest, which is all about the traditional pastry.
  • The village set a new Guinness World Record with a strudel chain more than three kilometers long.
  • The record required around two tons of flour and three tons of apples.
Show more

Once a year, the small Croatian village of Jaškovo becomes the center of a special tradition: the Štrudlafest.

Everything revolves around the popular pastry, which is an integral part of the food culture in Croatia and neighboring countries. Visitors can try a wide variety of strudels - from classic ones filled with apples to modern creations with cheese or vegetables. In addition to the culinary offerings, there is a colorful supporting program with music, dance and regional crafts that attracts numerous guests to the region every year.

Three kilometers of strudel

This year, the festival also made headlines: The village set a new world record with a strudel chain more than three kilometers long. If you want to see how they did it, watch the video.

