Niscemi in Sicily is sliding. Following the passage of cyclone "Harry", an area of around four kilometers has started to slide. 1,500 people had to leave their homes and numerous buildings have already collapsed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Niscemi (Sicily), a massive landslide has forced around 1,500 people to evacuate.

Several houses have already collapsed and other buildings - including the municipal library - are on the brink of collapse.

Those affected are criticizing the authorities and calling for swift action, while new rainfall could exacerbate the situation. Show more

The Sicilian town of Niscemi is situated on a hill overlooking the Gela plain. Since the end of January, the ground has been sliding downhill after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Harry. Around 300 families are directly affected. Several buildings have already collapsed, others are hanging dangerously over the abyss.

Giovanni Lo Monaco, who lost his home, described his despair on Italian television: "Seeing the places of my childhood destroyed is devastating. On the day of the landslide, I was at my sister's house. When I came back, the civil defense and fire department were standing in front of my house. It tore my heart out."

Giusy Muscia also lives in the so-called red zone. Her house is right in the danger zone. Her mother had to be taken to a care home for safety reasons. "My mother wants to be with us, but she can't. I'm afraid she'll give up. The landslide has destroyed my life," she says.

Symbol toppled - now people fear for the library

On Monday, the cross of the Sante Croci district also fell. It had once been erected as a memorial to a church that was destroyed in an earlier landslide in 1997. For many, it was a symbol of hope.

Now the focus is on the municipal library. The elongated white building has been standing right on the edge of the abyss for days, and part of it has already collapsed. Around 4,000 books and historical documents on the history of the region are stored inside. Rescue is currently impossible as it is considered too dangerous to enter the building.

Exclusion zone extended - threat of new rainfall

The civil defense has initially imposed an absolute ban on entering the building within a radius of 150 meters. As the landslide continues to advance, the danger zone has now been significantly extended. New rainfall in the region is causing additional concerns.

Italy's head of civil protection, Fabio Ciciliano, has visited the site to coordinate the measures. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also plans to travel to Niscemi again in the coming days. Experts and universities are currently investigating the causes of the landslide and checking whether other parts of the town center could be affected.

A long history of natural disasters

Niscemi has around 25,000 inhabitants and is located 330 meters above sea level in south-western Sicily. The area is considered seismically active and is known for its unstable layers of clay and sand, which can slide during heavy rainfall.

A landslide lasting several days occurred as early as 1790. In 1997, around 1000 people had to leave their homes after a similar event. Extensive safety measures were promised at the time. However, documents from 2022 show that experts had once again warned of unstable slopes.

Mayor Massimiliano Conti explained that he had repeatedly pointed out the danger to the relevant authorities. However, funding for further stabilization work was only approved in December 2025.

Whether Niscemi can be made permanently safe or further evacuations are imminent remains to be seen. For many residents, however, it is already clear that their hometown will never be the same again.