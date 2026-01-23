Ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is offering only vague hints about what he plans to discuss with Israel’s “friend” in Washington.

"The focus will be primarily on Iran," he said shortly before his departure for the U.S. His goal, he said, is to safeguard Israel's security. Observers, however, suspect that the Israeli prime minister has more specific intentions for his eighth meeting with Trump during the latter's second term. Here are the key points.

What is Israel's current role in the war in Iran, and is the visit related to that?

Israel was not actively involved in the recent U.S. attacks on Iran. After 13 consecutive nights, the U.S. military has now suspended the attacks for the time being. According to media reports, the U.S. and its Arab allies currently fear that Israel’s intervention in the war could make a return to negotiations more difficult. For this reason, Israel should stay out of it, as reported by the *Wall Street Journal*, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Israeli daily newspaper *Haaretz* speculates that Netanyahu might now press Trump to have the U.S. target key Iranian objectives that are important to Israel, such as Iran’s nuclear program. According to the report, the Israeli prime minister could alternatively suggest that Israel re-enter the conflict. The U.S. and Israel had jointly launched the war against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire went into effect in April, but it had recently lost all significance. The U.S. attacked Iranian targets, and Iran, in retaliation, fired on Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, which are home to key U.S. military bases.

What other expectations are there for the visit?

Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz told the U.S. broadcaster NewsNation that he expects Netanyahu to present intelligence to Trump to show that Iran has continued to expand its military capabilities and that a new nuclear deal with the country would be of no use. The expert told The New York Times that Israel—unlike the U.S.—does not want an agreement with Iran.

However, in an interview with the U.S. network Fox News on Sunday, Netanyahu denied that he would present Trump with new information about the nuclear program during his visit.

However, former Israeli security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat also writes in an op-ed for the newspaper *Israel Hayom* that the Israeli prime minister wants to convince the U.S. president that negotiations with Iran are futile. According to the expert, Israel continues to advocate for the overthrow of the Iranian government.

The Israeli leadership prefers a return to war because, in its view, an agreement between Washington and Tehran would strengthen the Iranian leadership. Furthermore, according to experts, Israel fears that an agreement would not adequately address its security concerns. For decades, there has been concern in Israel that Tehran is developing nuclear weapons. The Iranian government denies this.

What is the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu?

That’s the crux of the matter. *Haaretz* reports that the meeting with Trump is in itself a success for Netanyahu. This is because the media had speculated in recent months that the relationship between the two might have deteriorated significantly—partly due to the escalation of Israel’s conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah, which at times threatened to jeopardize the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. According to reports, Trump is said to have downright berated Netanyahu as a result.

According to *Haaretz*, however, Netanyahu is not coming to Washington empty-handed; prior to the meeting, he had made gestures “of goodwill.” For example, Israel recently withdrew its soldiers from a town in southern Lebanon. The town is one of several so-called pilot zones where Lebanese forces are to take control and disarm Hezbollah. This was stipulated in a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, with the U.S. acting as mediator. The newspaper speculates, however, that Trump is now likely to demand more far-reaching steps from Netanyahu.

Trump is under intense pressure at home over the war with Iran, which is unpopular there, especially since the crucial midterm elections for the U.S. Congress are set to take place in just under 100 days. His fellow Republicans are looking to defend their slim majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Does Netanyahu's visit also benefit him domestically?

Observers in Israel believe that, despite all their differences, Netanyahu is counting on Trump’s support ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for October 27. Trump is seen in Israel as the one who, by pushing for a Gaza deal, made possible the release of the hostages abducted during the Hamas massacre in October 2023. According to recent opinion polls, it is uncertain whether Netanyahu will be able to secure a majority again after the election.