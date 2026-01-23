During the devastating wildfire on the French Atlantic coast, a forgotten World War II ammunition depot exploded in the hard-hit town of Le Porge. “There were ammunition depots in our town—which we didn’t know about—that were buried on private property and have exploded,” the town’s mayor, Martial Zaninetti, told France Info.

On the second night of the fire, as flames over ten meters high engulfed the houses, a deafening noise rang out that sounded like the “roar of war.” According to the local newspaper *Ouest-France*, the noise likely came from a cache of German ammunition, which is still frequently found in the region.

“At first we thought they were gas cylinders, but it was really far too intense. Grenades actually exploded; some are lying on the ground, others flew off to the right and left and crossed entire areas. One of them even flew through a house,” said the mayor. According to him, “there was a lot of ammunition,” so that “more than a hundred explosions” could be heard. However, there were no injuries. Explosives experts later inspected the site and planned to return in a few days. When the explosions occurred, the residents had already been evacuated.

A grenade flies into the bedroom

When a homeowner later went to check on the situation, he noticed a hole in a shutter, according to *Ouest-France*. He then found a grenade on the bedroom floor that had smashed through the shutter and the windowpane. “The house survived the flames but was pierced by a grenade,” reported the owner’s son. The grenade was apparently hurled through the air by the force of the explosions and struck the house without exploding itself.

Finds of German munitions in the region are not uncommon, as the coastal area was an important part of the German Atlantic Wall during World War II. Along the coast, German troops built numerous bunkers, command posts, and ammunition depots in the dunes and forests. When the Wehrmacht retreated in late summer 1944, many of these facilities had to be abandoned—in some cases hastily—leaving behind ammunition and military equipment.