The A1 has been closed in both directions between Neuenhof and Wettingen following several vehicle fires. As the Aargau cantonal police confirmed to "20 Minuten", a vehicle caught fire in the area of the covered roadway near Neuenhof.
Other vehicles subsequently caught fire and five were damaged. However, all vehicle occupants were able to free themselves and remained unharmed. The emergency services examined several people for smoke inhalation.
The lanes were reopened at around 9.30 pm. However, traffic was considerably backed up due to the closures.