The Aargau cantonal police have closed the A1 between Neuenhof and Wettingen in both directions. sda

The A1 between Neuenhof and Wettingen was closed because several vehicles caught fire. The closure has now been lifted, but there are still traffic jams.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several vehicles have caught fire on the A1 between Neuenhof and Wettingen.

The occupants were able to free themselves and remained uninjured.

The highway was closed in both directions. Traffic has been flowing again since around 9.30 pm. Show more

The A1 has been closed in both directions between Neuenhof and Wettingen following several vehicle fires. As the Aargau cantonal police confirmed to "20 Minuten", a vehicle caught fire in the area of the covered roadway near Neuenhof.

Other vehicles subsequently caught fire and five were damaged. However, all vehicle occupants were able to free themselves and remained unharmed. The emergency services examined several people for smoke inhalation.

The lanes were reopened at around 9.30 pm. However, traffic was considerably backed up due to the closures.