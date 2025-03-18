A large number of connections with four different advance booking periods of between one day and three months were evaluated for the study. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

A planned Eurowings flight from Düsseldorf to Tromsø ended for passengers with an unexpected return. Weather conditions led to a turbulent journey.

The plane first landed in Rovaniemi (Finland), waited there for an hour for the weather to improve, but was also unable to land in Tromsø on the second approach.

After a night in Düsseldorf, the flight took off again the next morning and reached Tromsø on its first attempt. Show more

A planned flight from Düsseldorf to Tromsø turned into an unexpected round trip for the passengers of Eurowings flight EW9250. On Saturday, the Airbus A320 was due to reach its destination in the north of Norway in around three hours. However, the weather threw a spanner in the works for the passengers.

Instead of landing in Tromsø, the flight route took the aircraft to Rovaniemi in Finland. The plane spent about an hour on the ground there before taking off again towards Tromsø. However, the second approach attempt also failed due to the adverse weather conditions and the plane eventually returned to Düsseldorf. The journey took almost eight hours in total.

The reason for the detour was the stormy weather in Tromsø. At the scheduled arrival time, the airport reported winds that were above the safe limit for landing. An airline spokesperson explained that the crew and the 120 passengers waited in Rovaniemi for the weather to improve before making another attempt, which also failed.

After returning to Düsseldorf, the passengers were accommodated in hotels or were able to spend the night at home. The next morning, the flight took off again for Tromsø and this time landed successfully on the first attempt.

