The Aare broke the 20-degree mark in Bern on Saturday - the earliest since 1975. Shortly after 4.20 pm, the river at the Marzilibad was 20.0 degrees according to official figures.

Good news for swimmers in the Aare: the river is now 20 degrees in Bern. (archive picture)

The first day of the year on which the Aare exceeds the 20-degree mark is usually in June. In 2025, for example, it was June 13.

The mark was broken unusually late in 2024 (July 27), when a wet and cool early summer with a lot of pain water depressed the Aare temperature, and in 2021: in the infamous rainy summer, it was not until August 14.

High temperatures in lakes too

Water temperatures are also exceptionally high in other Swiss bodies of water. In the Rhine in Basel, the water temperature was measured at 21 degrees on Saturday. According to the "Alplakes" research platform of the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag), Lake Zurich near Wädenswil reached 22.4 degrees on Saturday evening. Lake Geneva near Geneva was 23.6 degrees, while Lake Murten near Murten even climbed to 24.6 degrees. Lake Lucerne near Lucerne and Lake Biel near Täuffelen were slightly cooler but still very warm at 20.3 degrees each. The water temperature in Lake Lugano near Lugano was 21.8 degrees.

The Tagesanzeiger and 24 Heures reported on Saturday that 26 of the 32 largest Swiss lakes currently have surface temperatures that are higher than they have ever been recorded at this time of year.