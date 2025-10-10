The "Paradies" in Baden has closed with immediate effect. Tripadvisor

In the middle of the high season, the Paradies restaurant in Baden AG is pulling the plug. Despite a newly confirmed 15 Gault Millau points, economic pressure and an acute shortage of staff have forced the restaurant to close immediately.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The top-rated restaurant in Baden AG is closing immediately.

Reasons: too few skilled service staff and increasing cost pressure - reservations lapse.

Chef Niklas Schneider is not leaving his team to their own devices: He is actively helping with follow-up solutions. Show more

The "Paradies" in Baden's old town is history - and completely unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that we are closing our restaurant with immediate effect," reads the website, as first reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". The decision was made just a few days after the Gault Millau restaurant guide confirmed the restaurant's 15 points.

Managing director and head chef Niklas Schneider (36) speaks of a step "that was anything but easy". He explains the reasons to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper: Staff shortages, particularly in service at a higher level, and the associated economic pressure. If there are not enough qualified staff available, capacity cannot be increased - "you can't fill the place up". At the end of the month, this is reflected in the bill.

All reservations lose their validity

Schneider took over the "Paradies" in 2022; he previously cooked at the "Grossen Alexander" in Baden - also 15 points. The concept at the current address - regional, sustainable, often vegetarian, at gourmet level - worked with the public, he emphasizes. But the reality of the industry is tough: only 25 people have completed a service apprenticeship in the region this year.

Particularly bitter: the immediate closure means that all reservations are no longer valid - including company Christmas dinners that have already been planned. Schneider is now looking ahead: he is supporting his team in their job search. There are several options open to him - including a move into training to counteract the shortage of skilled workers.

Closures in other areas too

In Zurich, too, it looked as if an institution would disappear: the Oepfelchammer in Niederdorf, known as Gottfried Keller's favorite pub. After more than 200 years, the traditional pub closed its doors in the fall of 2024 - initially "unfortunately for good". In their announcement, operators Thomas Trautweiler and Christian Gretener cited the pandemic years, renovations during ongoing operations and an impending rent increase as the main reasons.

The restaurant was later reopened - with a new concept and new tenant.

"We are sorry, because we were able to build on a lot of trust and loyalty," they wrote. The place where Keller once missed the start of his tenure because he had enjoyed too much wine is now history.

A traditional inn in the canton of St. Gallen also had to close: the Adler in Mörschwil, built in the 17th century. The tenant couple Joel Fässler and Désirée Lüchinger had to give up the business in April 2025 for health reasons. Particularly bitter: the "Adler" was the only restaurant in the village that was open in the evenings.

"The 'Adler' is indispensable as a meeting place," said Martina Wäger, the mayor, at the time. Since then, the municipality has been looking for new tenants - a reopening in late summer is considered possible, but uncertain.

Note: In an initial version, there was talk of the Oepfelchammer being permanently closed. This is not the case. We apologize for any inconvenience.