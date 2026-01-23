ABB significantly increased its revenue, order intake, and profit in the second quarter. Following these strong results, the industrial conglomerate has once again raised its full-year guidance.

Following strong quarterly results, the industrial conglomerate has raised its full-year forecasts. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about In the second quarter, ABB posted double-digit growth in revenue and order intake and further improved its operating profit margin.

Products in the fields of electrification and drive technology were in particularly high demand.

Following a strong quarter, the company is raising its revenue forecast for the full year. Summary created with

ABB significantly increased both revenue and order intake in the second quarter of 2026. As in the first quarter, both metrics posted double-digit growth. The operating profit margin also improved further, remaining at a high level.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $9.48 billion, the company—which specializes in electrification, automation, and drive technology—announced on Thursday. On a comparable basis, the increase was 12 percent.

The main driver of growth was higher volumes. In addition, positive price trends contributed approximately 2 percent, and favorable exchange rate movements contributed 2 percent.

Order intake—which forms the basis for future revenue—rose by 28 percent on a comparable basis to $12.04 billion. Orders in the electrification and powertrain sectors, in particular, increased significantly.

Operating Margin Climbs Above 20 Percent

Operating profit grew slightly faster than revenue, and profitability improved accordingly. The operating margin (EBITA) was 0.9 percentage points higher than the previous year’s figure at 20.2 percent, placing it within the target range of 18 to 22 percent that was raised in November. ABB attributes the increase to improvements in two of its three business segments and to lower losses in the e-mobility business.

Net income was $1.23 million, up 7 percent from the previous year. The main driver of this growth was improved business performance, which more than offset various increases in non-operating items.

Previous forecasts for the full year 2026 have been raised slightly. Accordingly, the Group is targeting revenue growth in the low double-digit to low “teens” range (previously: high single-digit to low double-digit range). The operating EBITA margin is expected to continue to increase compared to the previous year (19.0 percent).

For the current third quarter, the company is forecasting comparable revenue growth in the low to mid-teens and an EBITA margin above that of the second quarter of 2026.