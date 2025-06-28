  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After report on sexual abuse in abbey Abbot of St. Maurice Jean Scarcella resigns

SDA

28.6.2025 - 12:36

Jean Scarcella was elected abbot of Saint-Maurice in 2015. (archive image)
Jean Scarcella was elected abbot of Saint-Maurice in 2015. (archive image)
Keystone

Abbot Jean Scarcella resigns - a report had accused St. Maurice Abbey of massive failures in dealing with sexual abuse.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 12:36

28.06.2025, 13:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Abbot Jean Scarcella resigns after a report revealed massive misconduct by St. Maurice Abbey in dealing with sexual abuse.
  • The independent investigation uncovered numerous cases between 1950 and 2022 and spoke of serious failings.
  • Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation, with Prior Simon Previte taking over the leadership for the time being.
Show more

The abbot of St. Maurice, Jean Scarcella, is resigning. This was announced by the abbey on Saturday. A report had recently pointed to "inadequate" handling of sexual abuse in the institution.

In the statement, Scarcella once again asked the victims and the faithful for forgiveness. He hoped that the decisions would help to eliminate all forms of abuse. Pope Leo XIV had accepted the renunciation of the father abbot, the abbey said. The management of the institution is currently being taken over by Prior Simon Previte as chapter vicar.

According to the report by an independent working group, Saint-Maurice Abbey in Valais has failed to deal with the numerous cases of abuse in recent decades. The abbey intends to learn lessons from the report, it said when it was published on June 20. The group was led by the Neuchâtel Attorney General Pierre Aubert.

Hardly any criminal consequences. Report documents sexual misconduct at Saint-Maurice Abbey

Hardly any criminal consequencesReport documents sexual misconduct at Saint-Maurice Abbey

On behalf of the abbey, the group combed through archive material and spoke to 57 witnesses and 24 priests. It listed a "not inconsiderable number" of sexual misconduct cases committed between 1950 and 2022.

Scarcella had temporarily resigned from office in November 2023 to ensure the independence of the canonical investigation into the abuse scandal. He only resumed his role three and a half months ago.

More from the department

Latest news. Confederation warns of heatwave in other cantons

Latest newsConfederation warns of heatwave in other cantons

Aircraft accident. Helicopter crashes on the Oberaletsch Glacier VS

Aircraft accidentHelicopter crashes on the Oberaletsch Glacier VS

Abuse. The abbot of St. Maurice resigns

AbuseThe abbot of St. Maurice resigns