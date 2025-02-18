A high fluctuation rate in Swiss social enterprises leads to an increasing burden for the remaining employees. (Archive image) Keystone

According to a study, Swiss social welfare organizations have an above-average fluctuation rate compared to other sectors. According to the companies surveyed, this leads to an increasing burden on the remaining employees.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the study by the Swiss umbrella organization for vocational training in the social sector (Savoirsocial) and the Social Work Conference of the Swiss Universities of Applied Sciences (Sassa), the approximately 1,700 employers surveyed for the 2024 study of skilled workers in the social sector recorded a total of over 5,000 departures. The number of departures roughly corresponded to the number of advertised positions.

According to the study, the turnover rate in companies was 22% in 2023, which is above the national average. In companies with fewer than ten employees, the rate was as high as 27%, while in larger companies it was just under 20%. Meanwhile, companies in the area of family and supplementary childcare had the highest fluctuation rate.