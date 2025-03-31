Jumbo boss Andreas Siegmann had to leave his post very suddenly. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

There's been a bang at Switzerland's largest DIY chain: CEO Andreas Siegmann has left with immediate effect. The German already had his last working day on Friday.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The DIY chain Jumbo is suddenly without a boss: Andreas Siegmann is leaving the company unexpectedly.

The German's departure comes as a surprise to the employees, who will not have a new boss until August 1.

Until then, the current sales manager is running the business on an interim basis. Show more

Abrupt departure at Jumbo: Switzerland's largest DIY chain is suddenly without a boss. Andreas Siegmann has had to resign. He already had his last day at work last Friday, reports "Blick". The Coop subsidiary has confirmed this information.

The 57-year-old German is "looking for a new job outside the Coop Group", according to the Coop press office. The Jumbo employees were surprised by Siegmann's sudden departure, they say. However, the employees knew that they would have a new boss in Stefano Alberucci, previously head of the Coop sales region Bern, on August 1.

The timing of Siegmann's departure is surprising. Spring is the most important sales period for DIY stores and garden centers. Until August 1, the former Jumbo sales manager will now lead the DIY chain, which most recently generated annual sales of CHF 1.1 billion with 100 stores, on an interim basis.

Siegmann has managed the Coop Bau + Hobby stores since 2019, which later became Jumbo. Prior to that, he worked at discounter Denner as Deputy Manager and Sales Manager. He also had to leave abruptly there.