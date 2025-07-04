Humans can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being: AI remains excluded from the patent register. However, they can - as here - generate images to visualize the article. KI-generiert/OpenAI

An AI system cannot be considered an inventor in Switzerland - even if it has allegedly generated an invention independently. The Federal Administrative Court sticks to the principle that only humans may be listed in the patent register.

US researcher Stephen L. Thaler failed to register an AI system as the sole inventor of a food container.

The ruling follows the line of other countries, such as Germany, where courts have made similar decisions. Show more

Artificial intelligences will not be allowed to be official inventors in Switzerland in future either. The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that only humans - made of flesh and blood - may be named in the patent register as the originators of new ideas.

The judges thus confirmed the previous practice of the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI).

The background to this is an unusual case: US AI researcher Stephen L. Thaler wanted to register his DABUS system as the sole "inventor" of a food container. Thanks to its fractal geometry, this should heat the contents particularly quickly.

According to sketches, the proposed food container has a fractal geometry that is supposed to enable rapid heating. Stephen L. Thaler

Thaler argued that the AI generated the invention autonomously - without human intervention.

«The invention was generated autonomously by an artificial intelligence.»

The Swiss authorities initially rejected the application. The Federal Administrative Court also rejected the application on the key points: AI systems can neither be considered inventors, nor can patents be registered entirely without naming the inventor.

Nevertheless, this was a small partial success for Thaler: the court accepted his so-called subventual application. Anyone who recognizes and registers the invention is considered an inventor - even if an AI was involved. The proceedings will now continue with Thaler as the inventor.

The decision is part of a global debate on AI and patent law. Similar attempts have so far failed in most countries - including Germany. Last year, the Federal Court of Justice ruled that AIs do not yet think independently enough to pass as "inventors".

The ruling from June 26, 2025 (B-2532/2024) can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

