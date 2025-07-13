The scene of the accident near Wasserauen AI. Kapo Appenzell Inerrhoden

There was a serious accident between a car and a train at a level crossing secured with a St. Andrew's cross in Wasserauen AI on Sunday morning.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a serious accident between a car and a train in Wasserauen AI on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old driver was seriously injured and his 21-year-old passenger was slightly injured.

The level crossing was secured with a St. Andrew's cross, train traffic was interrupted and replaced by substitute buses. Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred between an Appenzeller Bahnen train and a passenger car in Wasserauen AI on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old driver of the passenger car was seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by Rega. His 21-year-old female passenger, who had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. At the time of the accident, there was also a dog in the car, which was also injured.

The Appenzeller Bahnen train was traveling from Wasserauen in the direction of Appenzell. At the same time, the 22-year-old driver wanted to cross a level crossing secured with a St. Andrew's cross. This resulted in a violent collision. There were only a few passengers on the train. The train driver and all passengers were uninjured. The passenger carriage was a total loss. Train services had to be suspended for several hours. Appenzeller Bahnen quickly organized a rail replacement bus.

The fire department also secured the scene of the accident and regulated traffic between Wasserauen and Schwende. Rega, the Appenzell Rescue Service, the Schwende, Rüte and Appenzell fire departments, the on-call service of the Office for the Environment, various emergency services from Appenzeller Bahnen and the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police were deployed. The Swiss Accident Investigation Board (STSB) was informed about the incident.