The well-known travel influencer Elise Caffee has died in an accident in Mexico. Her family expressed their sadness on social media.

She suffered serious injuries and died nine days later in a specialist clinic.

Travel influencer Elise Caffee, known for her stunning shots of destinations around the world, has died in a tragic accident. Together with her husband Dan and their three daughters, she was on her way to a wedding in Mexico when the accident occurred.

On the way to the airport, a truck loaded with hot tar tipped over onto the family's vehicle. Elise Caffee suffered serious injuries and died nine days later in a specialist clinic. Despite the doctors' initial hopes, her life could not be saved.

In an emotional statement on social media, the family expressed their grief: "We are heartbroken by the news of Elise's death (...) She fought so bravely."

The family also asked that the deceased truck driver and his loved ones be remembered.

Elise Caffee achieved great fame with her Instagram account "3kidstravel". She inspired many to explore the world and shared valuable tips for traveling with children.