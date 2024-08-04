Accident with coach in Italy - one dead and 25 injured - Gallery The windshield of the bus was literally pierced by the crash barrier. Image: dpa One person died in the accident and 25 were injured. Image: dpa Accident with coach in Italy - one dead and 25 injured - Gallery The windshield of the bus was literally pierced by the crash barrier. Image: dpa One person died in the accident and 25 were injured. Image: dpa

There has been a serious accident involving a coach in Tuscany. One person dies, several are injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least one person has died in a bus accident on the highway in the central Italian region of Tuscany.

According to the fire department, at least 15 other of the 25 passengers on the A1 near the city of Arezzo were injured in the accident on Sunday.

The bus crashed into the beginning of a crash barrier for reasons that are still unclear. Show more

One person has been killed and many others injured in a serious accident involving a coach in Italy. The Italian news agency Ansa reported that the bus hit the beginning of a crash barrier on a highway not far from the city of Arezzo in Tuscany for reasons that are still unclear. Pictures taken by the fire department show how the windshield of the bus was literally pierced by the crash barrier.

According to the President of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, the occupants of the coach were Chinese tourists. A total of 45 people were on the bus. 25 of them were injured, two of them seriously, Ansa reported. According to the authorities, firefighters had difficulties getting some of the passengers out of the bus, which was wedged in the crash barrier, but were ultimately able to free them all.

