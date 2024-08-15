The fighter jets involved in the collision are Rafale aircraft, pictured here. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Jagadeesh NV

Two pilots have died in a collision between two fighter jets in north-eastern France.

The two Rafale aircraft from the Saint-Dizier airbase collided in mid-air on Wednesday.

A third pilot, who was in another aircraft, was able to activate the ejection seat and save himself. Show more

This was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday evening on the online service X, formerly Twitter. "It is with sadness that we learned of the deaths of Captain Sébastien Mabire and Lieutenant Matthis Laurens, who died in an air accident during a training mission with a Rafale", said Macron. The nation shares the pain of their families at the loss of the two pilots, he added.

A search had been launched for the two men following the collision. A third pilot, who was in another aircraft, activated the ejection seat and was able to save himself, according to a French Air Force spokesperson. The two Rafale aircraft from the Saint-Dizier airbase collided in mid-air on Wednesday. According to the authorities of the prefecture of Meurthe-et-Moselle, the collision occurred in the district of Colombey-les-Belles, southwest of the city of Nancy. The authorities have not yet provided any information on the cause of the accident.

