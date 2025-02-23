The drunk tobogganer crashed into a slope barrier. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

It was a fun outing with friends to a ski hut in Austria. It ended fatally for a man from Germany.

A vacation guest from Germany was seriously injured in a tobogganing accident in Austria and died two weeks later. The 41-year-old from Baden-Württemberg had gone to the Schladming ski resort with friends for a few days, as the police reported.

A total of five friends had "consumed quite a bit of alcohol" at a ski hut on the evening of February 7, as the police reported. As they were heading down into the valley, one of their sledges slid off and down the mountain. The men, who were only wearing sneakers, wanted to catch up and therefore followed behind with the other sledges. However, according to the police, the slope was not approved for tobogganing.

Life-threatening head injuries

The 41-year-old from the Enzkreis region lost control, crashed into a 40-centimetre-high side edge of the slope and suffered life-threatening head injuries. A ski tourer found him, administered first aid and alerted the emergency services. The man succumbed to his serious injuries a good two weeks after the accident.