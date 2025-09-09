The missing Rana Nofal Soluri lived in the Texan city of Fort Worth. Bild: Google Street View

The suspected murder of a woman is keeping Texas busy. The main suspect is her former roommate. Now his alleged accomplice has also been targeted by the authorities - because of an unwanted phone call.

47-year-old flight attendant Rana Nofal Soluri has been missing since March.

Her former roommate Dennis William Day is suspected of killing her after an argument and disposing of her body.

An accidentally recorded voicemail message with voices suggesting the concealment of a body incriminates Day and his suspected accomplice Joni Thomas. Show more

A mysterious missing persons case in Texas took an unexpected turn: an accidental phone call suddenly became key evidence in a possible homicide, as TV station "NBC 5 DFW" reports.

The missing woman is Rana Nofal Soluri, a 47-year-old flight attendant. She was last reachable in March, after which she disappeared without a trace. Her colleagues reported her missing in June after she failed to return to work.

At the center of the investigation is Dennis William Day, 66, a former roommate of Soluri. According to the police, he allegedly strangled her after an argument in his kitchen. He then put the body in a garbage can and disposed of it over a bridge in Bowie, around 100 kilometers away.

"I'm sorry I got you into this"

The 62-year-old Joni Thomas is said to have helped him, which she initially denied. Unfortunately, a recording landed on Thomas' voicemail in which voices could be heard, apparently moving something heavy. A male voice clearly says: "Hey ... help me", "Make sure the lid is on" and "I'm sorry I got you into this".

At first, Thomas denied any involvement. She explained that Day had neither used her truck nor involved her. She later had to admit that she had been on the road with him - according to the police, packing or removing Soluri's body.

Sister suffers from uncertainty

Thomas was arrested on August 26 for tampering with evidence, but has since been released on bail. Day, on the other hand, remains in custody, with bail set at 200,000 dollars. He is accused of murder. However, Soluri's body has not yet been found.

For Soluri's relatives, the uncertainty is unbearable. Her sister described the suffering to "NBC 5 DFW" with the words: "It's torture. Every other day I dream or hope that maybe she has fallen, lost her memory - something."