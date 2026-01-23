A new nuclear power plant would generate 1.6 billion francs annually for the Swiss economy and create more than 2,900 jobs. This is according to an analysis by the economic research institute Bak Economics, commissioned by Economiesuisse.

According to a study, building a new nuclear power plant in Switzerland would yield significant economic benefits. (File photo)

Energy According to a study, building a new nuclear power plant would be worthwhile for Switzerland

Assuming a 60-year operating life, the authors of the study published on Sunday estimated the annual economic impact at approximately 1.6 billion Swiss francs. The calculations were based on a scenario involving a new EPR-type nuclear power plant that would begin operations in 2050.

According to the analysis, the construction phase would generate 7.4 billion francs in domestic value added. This corresponds to approximately 51 percent of the total construction costs. The analysis also estimated that the project would result in greater security of supply valued at 520 million francs annually.

Direct taxes for the federal government, cantons, and municipalities amounted to approximately 95 million francs per year. According to the study, every franc spent on subsidies generates a net GDP effect of 1.50 francs and 15 rappen in tax revenue.