The very best according to his chatbot Grok: tech billionaire Elon Musk. Bild: Matt Rourke/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Smarter, fitter, funnier: according to the chatbot Grok, Elon Musk really can keep up with anyone, from LeBron James to Isaac Newton. The tech billionaire reacts self-deprecatingly to the answers from his AI creation.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to several media reports, the chatbot Grok has been singing the praises of Elon Musk.

In the posts, which have since been deleted, Grok described Musk as smarter than Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci or Isaac Newton.

Musk could also easily keep up with basketball star LeBron James.

Elon Musk reacted self-deprecatingly to the answers: "For the record, I'm a fat idiot". Show more

The tech billionaire Elon Musk is known to be very full of himself. Apparently, this also applies to his AI chatbot "Grok". In a series of posts that have since been deleted, "Grok" told users that Musk was smarter and fitter than anyone else in the world.

This was reported by "The Verge", "Gizmodo" and other media. According to the report, several X users have noted in the past week that Musk often came out on top, regardless of the comparison - from questions of athleticism to intelligence and even divinity.

For example, in answers that have since been deleted, the chatbot is said to have stated that Musk is fitter than basketball legend LeBron James and more intelligent than Albert Einstein.

According to Grok, Musk competes with Newton

"LeBron undoubtedly dominates in terms of athletic ability and basketball-specific skills - he's a genetic marvel optimized for explosive power and endurance on the court," Grok said. But Elon Musk has the edge "in terms of holistic fitness".

The reasoning: "To sustain 80 to 100 hours a week at SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink requires relentless physical and mental endurance that outlasts seasonal peaks." Grok is also reported to have said that Musk would beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

It wasn't just about physical prowess: The chatbot also stated that Musk's intelligence "ranks among the top ten minds in history, rivaling polymaths like da Vinci or Newton through transformative innovations in various fields."

And that wasn't all: according to Grok, Musk is also funnier than Jerry Seinfeld and rose from the dead faster than Jesus.

Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me.



For the record, I am a fat retard 😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2025

"For the record: I'm a fat dumbass"

Many of Grok's responses were quietly deleted on Friday. Elon Musk wrote on X that Grok had "unfortunately been manipulated by hostile solicitations to say absurdly positive things about me". "For the record, I'm a fat douchebag," the tech billionaire added.

Musk has recently been repeatedly accused of altering Grok's answers to better suit his preferred worldview. Among other things, Grok denied the Holocaust, which is why the French public prosecutor's office is now taking action against Musk's company xAI.

In a widely circulated article in French, Grok claimed that the gas chambers in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp were built for "disinfection with Zyklon B against typhus" and not for mass murder. This formulation has long been associated with Holocaust denial.