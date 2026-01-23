According to media reports, the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is considering a takeover of its U.S. competitor Bristol Myers Squibb. A merger would create the world’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company, with a market capitalization of just under 400 billion U.S. dollars.

Under CEO Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca has become one of the world's leading manufacturers of cancer drugs in recent years. (File photo)

According to reports by the British *Financial Times* and the U.S. news agency Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the two companies have been holding talks about a merger in recent months. These talks are reportedly still in the early stages. It remains to be seen whether they will lead to a deal.

AstraZeneca declined to comment on the reports. Bristol Myers Squibb could not be reached at first.

AstraZeneca is currently valued at around 196 billion pounds on the London Stock Exchange. Bristol Myers Squibb is valued at around 133 billion U.S. dollars on the stock market. Together, the two companies would have a market capitalization of just under 400 billion dollars.

For Bristol Myers Squibb, a merger would come at a time of upheaval. The U.S. company is losing patent protection for several high-revenue drugs, including the blood thinner Eliquis and the cancer drug Opdivo. Together, these two drugs account for about half of the company’s total revenue. At the same time, Bristol Myers Squibb is growing with newer drugs such as the blood cancer treatment Breyanzi, the skin cancer drug Opdualag, and the heart medication Camzyos.

Under CEO Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca has become one of the world’s leading manufacturers of cancer drugs in recent years. In 2014, the company fended off a takeover bid by the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer. At the time, the British government also intervened because it feared the loss of a strategically important company.