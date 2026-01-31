Model calculation: Plastic will cost more and more years of life - Gallery The study focuses on the negative health impacts of the plastic life cycle. But there are also positive aspects of plastic. (archive image) Image: dpa According to the researchers, global plastic consumption could almost triple by 2060. (archive image) Image: dpa According to the data, the main harmful effects of the plastic cycle on health are global warming and particulate matter. (archive image) Image: dpa The effects of microplastics and nanoplastics or contact with harmful substances have not even been included. (archive image) Image: dpa Model calculation: Plastic will cost more and more years of life - Gallery The study focuses on the negative health impacts of the plastic life cycle. But there are also positive aspects of plastic. (archive image) Image: dpa According to the researchers, global plastic consumption could almost triple by 2060. (archive image) Image: dpa According to the data, the main harmful effects of the plastic cycle on health are global warming and particulate matter. (archive image) Image: dpa The effects of microplastics and nanoplastics or contact with harmful substances have not even been included. (archive image) Image: dpa

How does plastic affect health when production and transportation are taken into account? The amount of healthy life years lost worldwide is probably similar to that of a disease such as hepatitis B.

The main drivers are emissions from plastic production, in particular greenhouse gases and particulate matter, whose disease burden is comparable to that of asbestos or radon.

The researchers assume that the actual health consequences are still underestimated, but also emphasize the important benefits of plastic, for example in medicine and hygiene. Show more

Smoking and obesity are among the factors that cost people a healthy life. According to a study, this also applies to substances released from the plastic life cycle. The damage to health caused by plastic emissions could double by 2040, reports the team led by Megan Deeney from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in the journal "The Lancet Planetary Health".

Raw material extraction, production, transportation, disposal - pollutants such as greenhouse gases, particulate matter and carcinogenic chemicals are released throughout the entire life cycle of plastic. Production is the most relevant factor here. Even in the most optimistic scenario, humanity will lose more healthy years of life than at present, according to the study.

If the life cycle of plastic is not improved, the analysis estimates that around 4.5 million healthy life years could be lost worldwide by 2040. In mathematical terms, this would correspond to around five hours of lost health for every person on Earth, said Walter Leal from the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW), who was not involved in the calculation himself.

Compared to other global health burdens, the burden of disease caused by plastic is therefore considerable - but far lower than that caused by general air pollution, with an estimated 100 million fewer healthy life years worldwide each year, or malaria, with over 40 million fewer healthy life years. "However, it is comparable to that of hepatitis B and underlines the need to pay attention to this issue."

Climate contribution of plastic greater than global air traffic

According to Deeney's researchers, global plastic consumption could almost triple by 2060 with the current level of political measures and a growing population. This will increase the impact on the environment, climate and human health.

The health effect is quantified in calculations in so-called DALYs - Disability-Adjusted Life Years: either years of healthy life lost due to death or illness. In their modeling study, the researchers examined six scenarios ranging from business-as-usual to optimistic assumptions with better waste management, more recycling and reduced plastic use. Even the most optimistic scenario results in more years of healthy life lost due to pollutants from the plastic life cycle.

The main adverse health effects are global warming and particulate matter, which each account for around a third of the healthy days lost. "The plastic life cycle contributes around 4.5 percent of man-made greenhouse gas emissions and is a major source of air-polluting particles," explained Leal. This means that its contribution to the climate is greater than that of global air traffic, which is around two percent.

Effects still significantly underestimated?

Deeney's team assumes that the number of lost days is still underestimated in the modeling because health effects caused by micro- and nanoplastics or contact with harmful substances when using plastic objects, for example, were not included. The data situation in these areas is still too weak.

HAW scientist Leal also sees this lack of data as limiting the validity of the study. Omitting these two aspects would mean a considerable underestimation. There are also still large data gaps in some of the aspects included: "There is a lack of information on waste management and emissions, particularly in low-income countries, which impairs the accuracy of the model." The toxic effects of many of the substances released have also not yet been reliably assessed.

Plastic also has positive effects on health

Leal also points out that the study does not represent a cost-benefit analysis. It focuses solely on the negative health impacts of the plastic life cycle. However, there are also positive effects: "Plastic is indispensable for modern healthcare."

This applies, for example, to sterile disposable items such as syringes, implants and blood reserves. "In food hygiene, it protects against germs and spoilage, thus reducing food poisoning and ensuring clean drinking water in many regions." The study is therefore "a crucial but incomplete piece of the bigger picture".