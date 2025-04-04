By analyzing the oxygen isotopes contained in the tree rings, it is possible to draw conclusions about past dry and humid conditions and classify them in the calendar. Keystone

Dry and hot summers such as those in 2003, 2015 and 2018 seem unusual to people currently living in the Alpine region. However, over a longer period of time, they are not, as a new study involving the University of Bern shows.

Analyses of pieces of wood from the Alpine region that are up to 9,000 years old show that summers in the Alpine region were relatively humid until around 3000 BC. This was announced by the University of Innsbruck (Austria) on Friday.

Since 3000 BC, there has been a long-term drying trend characterized by several distinct wet and dry phases. According to the study, current periods of drought over the entire 9000 years are therefore "not unique".

The main author of the study is paleoclimatologist Tito Arosio, who now works at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) after spending time at the Universities of Bern and Cambridge. At the University of Bern alone, he and his team spent eight years measuring isotope values in wood from an archive at the University of Innsbruck.

According to the press release, the oxygen isotopes incorporated during wood formation are sensitive indicators of the evaporation conditions during growth. They are therefore indicators of seasonal climatic conditions.

The scientists cut open the larch and Swiss stone pine wood along the growth rings and extracted the main component of the cell walls of growth rings, cellulose, in several steps. Mass spectrometry was then used to determine how much of each isotope form was present.

The study entitled "Tree-ring stable isotopes from the European Alps reveal long-term summer drying over the Holocene" was published on Friday in the journal "Sciences Advances".