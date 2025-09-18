According to the World Meteorological Organization, the global water cycle is out of kilter. The organization cites the severe flooding in Spain in November 2024 as an example. Keystone

Record heat, river floods in Europe, deadly floods in Spain. A report by the World Weather Organization shows We are experiencing a water crisis.

According to the report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the global water cycle is out of kilter. Around two thirds of rivers either carried too little or too much water in 2024 - the hottest year to date. It was the sixth year in a row with increasingly unpredictable and extreme events.

The main cause is climate change, said WMO water expert Stefan Uhlenbrook. Warmer oceans mean higher evaporation, and a warmer atmosphere can also hold more water. This could lead to both droughts and more intense precipitation.

Flash floods in Bavaria

According to the WMO report on global freshwater resources, it was wetter in Central Europe and Africa (except in the south of the continent) and in parts of Asia in 2024 than the long-term average (1991 to 2020).

The WMO reminds us of the floods in Europe. A third of the European river network exceeded the flood limit. There was extreme weather, for example with flash floods in Bavaria in June 2024 and heavy rain with evacuations in Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.

In September, Storm Boris caused as much precipitation in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and north-eastern Romania in five days as normally falls in three months. At the end of October 2024, heavy rainfall in Valencia, Spain, led to devastating floods with at least 232 fatalities. The damage was worth billions in many countries.

Drought and massive glacier shrinkage

In contrast, the Amazon region and other parts of South America and South Africa experienced severe droughts last year. According to the UN Water Organization, 3.6 billion people - a good 40 percent of the world's population - do not have enough water for at least one month a year. This figure is expected to rise to 5 billion people by 2050.

2024 was also the third year in a row with widespread glacier loss, not just regionally but in all regions of the world. Metaphorically speaking, the total ice loss corresponds to the volume of an ice cube with an edge length of 7 kilometers. This would raise the sea level by around 1.2 millimeters. Many areas with smaller glaciers have already reached the highest melting point - after which the water run-off decreases because the glaciers have become too small.